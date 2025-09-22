Greater Noida man kills wife, arrested at scene, say police

Greater Noida: A man allegedly murdered his wife in Ramapur Fatehpur village of Dadri on Sunday, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Sonu Sharma, and are interrogating him in connection with the crime.

According to officials, Sharma, a resident of Veerkheda village in Bulandshahr, had been living with his 28-year-old wife, Chanchal Sharma, in rented accommodation at Ramapur Fatehpur.

He suspected her of having an affair, which had reportedly led to repeated disputes between the couple.

On Sunday morning, police were alerted to the murder.

At the scene, officers found Chanchal’s body bearing multiple stab wounds. Sonu Sharma was taken into custody from the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the victim’s family informed.

A forensic team also examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest Sonu attacked his wife with a knife during a heated argument fuelled by jealousy and mistrust.

The couple’s relationship had been strained for some time, police said, and the quarrels culminated in Sunday’s fatal assault.

Authorities continue to probe the case and expect to frame charges once all evidence has been reviewed.

The brutal killing has shocked the local community, which residents said had never witnessed such violence.