Greater Noida: Man kills daughter, dies by suicide

Greater Noida: A man and his 18-year-old daughter were found dead inside a house in Kasna area of Greater Noida on Monday morning. Police said that initial investigations suggest the father had killed his daughter before taking his own life by hanging.

The incident was reported to police by deceased’s brother who couldn’t got the house gate opened even after repeated attempts. Upon arrival, Kasna police forced entry into the house and discovered the father and his daughter lying dead.

“Ashok Kumar’s body was found hanging while his daughter was lying dead on the room’s floor. The dead bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway,” said Additional DCP, Greater Noida, Sudheer Kumar.

Police initial findings indicate the father’s disapproval of his daughter’s relationship led to this tragic incident. “Police enquiries revealed through local witnesses that the girl was involved in a relationship with a man, which her father opposed. This led to frequent arguments between them.

“On Sunday, her father found daughter speaking with the boy over phone after which a dispute broke and he took away her phone.

“Further investigation is underway,” said police.

“The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports. Police have seized collected mobile phones, household documents and other potential evidence for forensic analysis,” police added.