Greater Noida: Man held for sodomising 5-yr-old boy, say cops

noida: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 5-year-old boy from the neighborhood under Dankaur area of Greater Noida, officials said on



Sunday.

According to police, on Saturday morning, the victim was playing outside his house when the accused identified as Tushar called the boy to the terrace. He was lured upstairs on pretext of showing him monkeys. After the kid reached their, Tushar raped him, said Sanjay Kumar Singh, SHO of Dankaur police station.

The boy ran back home crying and narrated the ordeal. He had blood around his private parts and red finger-like marks on his face, possibly because the accused would have tried to shut his mouth forcefully to prevent him from screaming, which have subsided now, the SHO added.

On the basis of complaint, a case has been registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Section 5/6 of the POCSO

Act.