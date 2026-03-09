Greater Noida launches CSR-backed urban forest initiative

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has begun developing an urban forest near Raipur Bangar to boost green cover and improve the local environment, officials said

The initiative is being implemented with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support from PNB Housing Finance in collaboration with Catch Foundation.

The plantation drive was inaugurated on Saturday by Srilakshmi VS, Additional Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Noida Authority, who planted saplings to mark the start of the project.

Under the initiative, around one lakh native plants will be planted using the Miyawaki method, which is known for creating fast-growing and dense urban forests. The authority has allocated land in the green belt area of Raipur Bangar for the project.

According to Ajit Bhai Patel, Senior Manager (Horticulture) at GNIDA, the forest is being developed keeping in mind the nearby industrial areas and the need to maintain ecological balance in the region.

The project will adopt the Catch Forest Conservation System based on the Miyawaki technique, which focuses on restoring soil health and planting a diverse range of indigenous species close together to create multi- layered vegetation.

Catch Foundation will maintain and monitor the plantation for three years, including irrigation, soil enrichment, mulching, and replacing saplings where necessary. Officials said the initiative highlights the growing role of CSR programmes in supporting climate adaptation and ecological restoration in rapidly urbanising regions such as Greater Noida.