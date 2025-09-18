Greater Noida: Illegal colonies demolished, land reclaimed by YEIDA

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Jhajhar and Kakore villages of Bulandshahr, clearing nearly 250 bighas of notified land worth around Rs 2,500 crore.

Led by YEIDA Special Officer Shailendra Kumar Singh under directives from CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh and the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate, the operation involved district administration, police, and project officials. Three illegal colonies were demolished — Aeronest Colonizer in Jhajhar, and Shri Radha Gauri Enclave and Rudra Properties in Kakore — which had been developed without approvals on YEIDA-notified land. Officials said colonisers were illegally selling plots to unsuspecting buyers.

YEIDA warned it will continue strict action against illegal settlements and urged buyers to verify land status. The demolition, carried out under heavy security, faced no resistance.