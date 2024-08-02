Greater Noida: Husband, wife die in wall collapse

Greater Noida: A 62-year-old man and his 50-year-old wife were killed after a wall collapsed in Ambedkar Nagar area of Dadri in Greater Noida on Wednesday night. Cops said that the incident occurred due to heavy rainfall.



According to police, the wall collapsed in the slum area of Ambedkar Nagar. The deceased have been identified as Saboor Ali and his wife Amina, natives of Assam and lived at a rented house in Dadri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the couple had constructed their dwelling adjacent to the wall of Ambedkar Nagar Colony and were surviving by collecting junk and working as laborers.

“The incident took place when the couple was sleeping inside their house. The relentless wind and rain caused the wall to crumble, burying the couple under its debris. Neighbours heard the sound of the collapse and raised an alarm. People alerted police and rushed to their aid,” said Sharma.

“The rescue was challenging as it was raining incessantly. The rescuers removed the debris and reach the trapped couple. They were pulled out and were rushed to hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for the post-mortem,” added Sharma.

Police gathered detailed information about the accident from the slum contractor, Mohammad Mofidul Islam, and have initiated an investigation into the case. “The family members of the deceased have been informed. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.