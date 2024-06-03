Greater Noida: Homebuyers protest for basic amenities

GREATER NOIDA: Scores of residents from Shri Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West staged a protest in the scorching heat on Sunday demanding basic facilities in their housing societies.



Residents said that they have been demanding and complaining for the last 5 to 6 years, but till date the builder has not done anything to complete the work related to basic facilities.

“The society is around 10 year old, despite this, there are no fire fighting equipments in the society, there is seepage and leakage in the entire basement due to which the towers of the society are getting weak,” residents lamented.

They further said that the clubhouse is incomplete and dirty water is filled in the swimming pool. The security and housekeeping staff has also been reduced to half and they are not capable and efficient in performing their duties.

They alleged that the builder has defrauded the residents of crores of rupees in the name of buying electricity connection and new diesel generator power backup and has installed a power connection of less than half the capacity and a rented diesel generator, which is not at all suitable for providing electricity and power backup to the residents.

About 1300 families lives in the society, including elderly, women, children. The residents have put up banners in the balconies of their flats in the entire society for their demands.