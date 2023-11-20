Greater Noida gets three new police posts

Greater Noida: Aiming to provide better policing, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have constructed three new police posts under Kasna police station area.



Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh inaugurated the newly set up police posts on Saturday.

Commissioner Singh said that with these police posts getting operational, police patrolling will be done effectively.

“With these new police stations, the people living in villages and industrial areas will get immediate police assistance. There will be a speedy hearing and redressal of complaints. With these new police posts the police will be able to control crime effectively,” said Singh.

Commissioner inaugurated the police post at JIMS Hospital, the police post at Site-5 and the police post at Sirsa.

“Adequate police forces have been deployed at these police posts. Since Gautam Buddha Nagar district is expanding, more people are coming to live there. New sectors are being developed which have schools. It is important that the police infrastructure also keeps pace with the expansion,” Singh added.