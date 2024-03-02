Greater Noida Authority okays Rs 4,859 cr Budget for FY24-25

The Greater Noida Authority Board has approved the Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in its board meeting held on Friday. The authority board has approved a Budget of Rs 4,859 crore for this financial year.

“This year, a Budget of Rs 1,200 crore has been set for land acquisition and Rs 1,272 crore for development and construction works. Along with this, a target has also been set to achieve Rs 5,860 crore in this financial year,” a senior GNIDA officer said.

According to officials, the 134th board meeting of Greater Noida Authority was held under the chairmanship of Manoj Kumar Singh, Industrial Development Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh and Chairman of Noida-Greater Noida Authority, in which NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, Dr. Lokesh M, CEO of Noida Authority were present. Other senior officers and board members including CEO of Yamuna Authority Dr. Arunveer Singh, ACEO of Greater Noida Authority Medha Rupam and Soumya Srivastava participated. “The Board has approved the Budget proposal. For the year 2023-24, a payment of Rs 1,272 crore has been made till January 31, 2024 for the payment of the already running loans. Till January 31, 2024, receipts of Rs 1,317 crore have been made. A payment of Rs 1,448 crore was made till January 31, 2024 against the income-expenditure of the financial year 2023-24. Whereas in 2024-25, a target of revenue of Rs 5860 crore has been set from the installments of allocations and from new proposed schemes and recovery of default amount,” the officer added.

In the financial year 2024-25, a payment of Rs 1,500 crore is proposed for land acquisition, payment of additional compensation, contribution of Greater Noida Authority in Jewar Airport, development of metro rail and infrastructure facilities etc.

“There is a proposal to spend Rs 2,472 crore in land acquisition, development and construction works in 2024-25. In the year 2024-25, it is proposed to spend Rs 120 crore for internal development works, Rs 120 crore for external development works, the remaining amount of residential buildings being constructed earlier and Rs 58.60 crore for construction of vendor market and shops/kiosks,” the officer said. “A Rs 930.67 crore will be spent on special projects, Rs 43 crore will be spent on horticulture, which mainly includes footover bridge, underpass, STP, electrical substation, construction of new college, hospital/health center at Greno West, redevelopment of Alpha Market, Kasna of Surajpur. Redevelopment work, bus shelter, residual work of Ganga water etc. are included. An expenditure provision of Rs 43 crore has been made on horticulture development works in the year 2024-25. It is also proposed to pay Rs 520 crore for rural development and Rs 957 crore for urban/health services. There is also a target to repay the loan of Rs 1,500 crore this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, the authority has given the way for registration of more than 10 thousand flats.