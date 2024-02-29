Greater Noida Authority launches scheme of large commercial plots

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched a scheme of 18 commercial plots of large sizes where commercial complexes will come up for the convenience of residents.

Officials said that the registration of plots under the scheme has been started from Wednesday, February 28.

As per officials, these plots are launched with four Floor Area Ratio (FAR) plans. “With four FARs, the allottee can build at 400 per cent of the total ground coverage. With this, high-rise commercial buildings can now be built in Greater Noida” said NG Ravi Kumar, CEO, GNIDA.

“These plots range from 2313 square meters to 12,000 square meters in area. Four plots are located in Sector 10, six in Sector 12, one each in Alpha Two, Ecotech 12, and Techzone, and five in Delta Two. The

facility to download the brochure will start on February 28. The last date to register for the scheme is March 21. The last date for submission of processing fees and documents is 23 March” said Soumya Srivastava, ACEO of Greater Noida Authority.

He added that these plots will be allotted through auction only.

“The entire process from application to allotment will be completed online. The application will be made through the SBI portal.

SBI portal has also been linked to the website of Greater Noida Authority so that applicants can apply from the website of the authority also” the ACEO added.

If all these plots are allotted, 18 more commercial complexes will soon be built in Greater Noida. Greater Noida residents will have more convenience in purchasing daily essential items.

The value of these 18 plots at the reserve price is approximately Rs 1,134 crore.

“Possession will be given as soon as the allotment process is completed. By starting commercial activities on these plots, the daily needs of the nearby residents will also be met,” authority officials said.