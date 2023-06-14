Greater Noida Authority launches Data Centre scheme

Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) said it has launched a land allotment scheme for ‘Data Centres’ from Tuesday and expects investments worth Rs 20,000 crore.

The investments would also create 10,000 jobs in the region and the GNIDA would earn a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore against the allotment of 13 land parcels, it said in a statement.

“Of the 13 plots for data centres, two plots are located in Sector Knowledge Park-5, and the remaining 11 plots are located in Sector Techzone. These plots range from 4047 sq meters to 1.07 lakh square meters in area.

“Allotment of plots will be done through e-auction. If all these 13 plots are allotted, then there will be an investment of about Rs 20,000 crore, and it is estimated that 10,000 youth will get direct and indirect employment,” GNIDA said.

Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said Greater Noida is rapidly emerging as a data centre hub.