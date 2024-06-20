Greater Noida Authority issues Rs 73 cr tenders for city road resurfacing

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will soon start re-surfacing work of city roads. Officials stated that tenders have been issued.



Along with this, the authority has issued tenders for about Rs 73 crore for 19 other infrastructure and development works.

GNIDA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NG Ravi Kumar has given instructions to speed up the maintenance and construction works after which tenders have been issued by the Project Department, Horticulture Department, Electrical Engineering and Water-Sewer Department.

Himanshu Verma, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Greater Noida Authority said that the Project Department has issued tenders for 12 works for Rs 47 crore, which include re-surfacing on both sides of the road from Charmurti Chowk to Tigdi Rotary.

“These works include, Panchayat House near Shiv Mandir in village Pali, work of covering drains, cleaning of drains, development of six percent residential plots in Pali,

installing LED lights in six percent population plots in many villages which will be done at a cost of about Rs 6.85 crore,” said Verma.

“The Water-Sewer Department has issued tenders worth Rs 17.51 crore for the maintenance and operation of 20 MLD STP, electrical, mechanical, instrumental and other related civil works of the zonal reservoir of the Gangajal project and GIS mapping works,” Verma informed.

Apart from this, tenders worth Rs 1.49 crore for the work of setting up an open gym in the 100 meter wide green belt near Galaxy Vega Society, beautification of DSC Road and NH-24, etc. “Preparations are on to complete the tender process in about a month and start the work,” the OSD said.