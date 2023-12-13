Greater Noida Authority assures help for Big Cricket League matches in city

Greater Noida: International Cricket matches are expected to be organised in Greater Noida as former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh meets CEO of Greater Noida Authority NG Ravi Kumar along with Indian cricketer RP Singh (senior) discussing possibilities to organise large-scale matches at the cricket ground of Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, said officials on Tuesday.



As per officials, there are plans to organise international matches in the coming days. The CEO assured all possible cooperation for the events. He also instructed the authority officials to repair the cricket ground and all the facilities available. During the meeting with the CEO, RP Singh’s son and Under-19 cricket team member Harry Singh, Big Cricket League CMO Anirudh Singh, ACEO Megha Roopam remained present.

Located near YMCA and Jaypee resort in Greater Noida, The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex or Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground is a cricket and association football stadium which is owned by Greater Noida authority. It was the home ground of the Afghanistan national cricket team but in 2017, it lost its status to hold any Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted matches after staging a private league which was not permitted by the BCCI.

The stadium hosted 2015-17 ICC Intercontinental Cup matches between Afghanistan cricket team and Namibia cricket team in April 2016 as Afghanistan beat Namibia by an inning and 36 runs. In July 2016, Afghanistan played a full series against Ireland at this

stadium. Besides this Afghanistan and Ireland played a full series of 5 ODIs and 3 T20s in March 2017.

The stadium conforms to norms and specifications prescribed by International Cricket Council (ICC) with associated amenities like media and corporate boxes, medical facilities, merchandise stores,

a food court, an information kiosk, seating capacity and many others