Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities launch residential plots scheme

Greater Noida: The fourth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) was organised at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the UP’s capital Lucknow, on Monday getting projects worth Rs 1,80, 000 crore in the twin cities Noida and Greater Noida.



At the ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the exhibition along with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “During this, the PM reached the counter of CM Yogi’s dream project - International Film City and there he took information about the entire project and was satisfied with the development” said a senior officer from Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

It is noteworthy that the state’s first International Film City is going to be built in YEIDA area. Veteran Bollywood director and producer Boney Kapoor and Bhutani Group are going to develop the project together. When the PM reached the stall of Film City, Boney Kapoor himself gave him complete information about the specialties of Film City. PM Modi stayed at the stall for nearly 5 minutes along with CM Yogi, the officer informed.

Rajeev Arora, General Manager at Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, said that PM Modi spent time only at selected stalls. During this time, he also came to the stall of Film City, where Boney Kapoor informed him about every aspect of Film City.

“Kapoor told that he has prepared the concept of a new film city in UP after studying film cities around the world. This film city will be such where filmmakers will just come with their idea and leave from here after making a complete film. All other resources will be available to them in Film City itself”, Arora informed.

He said that in this film city, not only sets of the state and country but also foreign locations will be installed. “PM Modi seemed happy with this information. He congratulated CM Yogi for bringing such a project to UP. He expressed hope that after the Film City is built, it will be even better than what is being said and the people coming here will get world class facilities”, Arora further said.

He also informed that the grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya, Kedarnath Dham included in the four Dhams of Uttarakhand along with major religious places of the country and a set of major state-wise locations will also be a part of it. The film city will also have sets from prime locations like London, Canada, Switzerland, five star hotels, fountains and many more. It will be possible to shoot more than 30 films simultaneously here.

As per officials, the projects at GBC 4.0 include manufacturing units, realty projects, IT enabled units among others. With this, all the three - Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expresway authorities have geared up to fulfil needs of entrepreneurs.

“Noida’s share of projects is Rs 75, 000 crores, Greater Noida’s share is Rs 60, 000 crores while Yamuna Expressway’s share is Rs 45, crores” said officials. Noida authority CEO Lokesh M, who along with GNIDA CEO Ravi Kumar NG and YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh attended the ceremony.