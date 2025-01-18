Greater Kailash: A posh address struggling with civic woes

New Delhi: Known for its upscale homes, high-end boutiques and vibrant markets, Grater Kailash (GK) is one of Delhi’s most affluent neighbourhoods. However, beneath its veneer of luxury lies a

host of civic challenges that residents and shop owners continue to grapple with, making it a focal point ahead of Delhi assembly elections.

From waterlogging, parking woes to unattended garbage, outdated water pipelines, and inflated electricity bills GK’s contrasting realities dominate election discourse.

The constituency, comprising areas such as Greater Kailash-I and II, Shahpur Jat, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, CR Park, Kalkaji, and Panchsheel Park, among others, has 1,87,873 electorates, including including, 98,891 males, 88,973 females, and nine third gender voters.

Stary dogs and monkey menace remain a peculiar issue in the constituency. Packs of stray dogs have raised safety concerns, especially among parents of young children, while frequent monkey raids damage property and create chaos in residential and commercial areas.

“We worry about letting our children play outside because of the stray dogs,” a resident said, highlighting a challenge that has left authorities scrambling for solutions.

Represented by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bhardwaj since 2013, the seat has witnessed fierce political battles. In 2020, Baradwaj won the seat for the third consecutive term with 55.62 per cent of votes, defeating BJP’s Shikha Roy by over 16,000 votes. Congress candidate Sukhbir Singh Panwar trailed behind with 3,339 votes.

He had earlier won the seat in 2015 and 2013. The BJP last held the seat in 2008, with Vijay Kumar Malhotra securing 52.94 per cent of the votes.

This year, Bharadwaj is vying for a fourth term,

with the BJP repeating Shikha Roy and Congress fielding Garvit Singhvi.

Despite its elite status, Greater Kailash struggles with several civic issues that

dominate public discourse and election narratives. Shadi Ram Sharma, president of GK-II Resident Welfare Association said, “We don’t face electricity supply issues as such, but the high tariff on electricity is a major concern.

They (government) collect inflated bills from us and use the money to supply electricity to other areas to fulfill their promise of low cost.”

Sharma also highlighted another major concern of outdated water and sewage pipelines in the locality.

“In GK-II, the water pipelines are 70 years old. The system is so poor that it disrupts the supply in many areas for days. Similarly aged sewage pipelines lead to drainage issues during monsoon. They are outdated and need to be replaced,” he said.

“Our MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj is a good person. He individually attends to people. But the question is whether the real issues are being addressed or not. Proper funding should be allocated to repair this infrastructure,” Sharma added.