GRAP Stage-III: Construction ban, vehicle restrictions imposed in Noida

Noida: In view of deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), prompting the Noida Authority to impose strict curbs on construction activity and vehicular movement across the city.

According to an official statement issued on Tuesday, all construction activities in Noida — except those related to metro rail, hospitals and flyovers — have been halted with immediate effect. The move aims to curb rising pollution levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region remains in the “severe” category. Agencies