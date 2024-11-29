Grant-in-aid clears salary dues for DSFDC employees in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a decisive move aimed at addressing the salary concerns of Delhi’s SC/ST/OBC/Minority and specially-abled communities, the Delhi Cabinet has approved a Rs 17 crore grant-in-aid to clear the long-pending salaries of employees of the Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minority and Handicap Finance and Development Corporation (DSFDC). The decision comes as part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s continued efforts to uphold timely payments for employees, despite facing political opposition and deliberate obstructions.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the news, stating, “Today, we have also restarted the pending salaries of DSFDC employees. This corporation provides affordable loans to the SC/ST/OBC/Minority and specially-abled communities in our society. These people conspired to send me to jail and shut down this corporation so that help would not reach the poor. But now I am back, and I will get all the pending work done.”

Chief Minister Atishi, during a press conference, highlighted the difficulties faced by the corporation’s employees due to political sabotage. She said, “The Delhi Cabinet has approved Rs 17 crore as grant-in-aid to release the salaries of DSFDC employees. After Arvind Kejriwal ji was sent to jail, repeated hurdles were created in the file for their salaries.” She added, “The hatred for Arvind Kejriwal has gone so far that a certain party started targeting the people of Delhi. Over 125 employees of this corporation were left without salaries for months. But now, with this decision, the employees will receive their pending salaries, and future payments will be made on time.”

Atishi further explained the significance of DSFDC, which plays a crucial role in providing low-interest loans and financial assistance to marginalised communities. “This corporation provides loans and financial assistance to SC/ST/OBC/Minority communities and specially-abled individuals. However, conspiracies against Arvind Kejriwal led to his imprisonment and deliberate disruptions in Delhi Government’s operations, including the withholding of salaries for DSFDC’s 125 employees since January,” she stated.

The Rs 17 crore fund will ensure that all pending salaries from January 2024 are cleared, with a commitment to making timely payments moving forward. The Delhi Cabinet has also discussed plans to revive DSFDC to provide better services to the public.

In closing, Atishi affirmed, “Today, the Delhi Cabinet has decided to release Rs 17 crore as a grant-in-aid to DSFDC. This will ensure that all pending salaries from January are paid and employees receive their wages on time going forward.”