Grand 3-day Gujarati Garba Festival kicks off in Capital

New Delhi: The vibrant spirit of Gujarati culture came alive in Delhi on Friday as the three-day Global Garba Festival began at the iconic Sundar Nursery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The event, organised by the Delhi government under the guidance of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, highlighted the rich traditions, music, and cultural heritage of India on a global platform.

Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated the festivities, emphasizing the significance of Gujarati culture and its role in promoting India’s diverse traditions. “This year, the Delhi Government is organizing a special celebration for Navratri. The participation of 40 foreign ambassadors will give this event an international cultural dimension,” he said, underlining the festival’s global relevance.

Sundar Nursery, a major cultural and event hub in the capital, provided an ideal setting, blending historical ambience with festive energy. Visitors enjoyed traditional garba, folk dance performances, and vibrant music, creating a colorful and immersive cultural experience.