Graft issue hurt AAP in MCD polls, effect to be bigger in 2 to 3 years: BJP

New Delhi: The corruption issue raised by the BJP against the Arvind Kejriwal government had an impact in the MCD polls and the effect will magnify in two to three years when the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls are held, the party's Delhi unit working president Virendra Sachdeva claimed Wednesday.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is the leader of everyone in the BJP and the rest of us are just workers," he said, adding the party's vote share will be boosted by increasing awareness among people about various benefits Delhi has received from the Central government's initiatives.

Under Modi's leadership, BJP leaders and workers will work towards ensuring that the party wins all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi and better its 52 per cent vote share of the last Lok Sabha polls in the next general elections, Sachdeva told reporters.

Sachdeva took over as working president of the Delhi BJP last Sunday after Adesh Gupta stepped down following the party's defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

The Delhi BJP working president asserted that the AAP will be able to run the civic body if it does not seek the cooperation of his party's councillors. The Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic

body. The BJP bagged 104 seats in the 250-member municipal corporation.