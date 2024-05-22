Graffiti targeting Kejriwal: Suspect caught on CCTV

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police are investigating graffiti targeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with CCTV capturing a man scribbling the messages.

An FIR was registered after graffiti bearing Kejriwal’s name was found in metro trains and stations. The footage from Patel Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, and Rajiv Chowk metro stations shows a young man, suspected to be Ankit Goel, writing the graffiti and sharing photos on Instagram (@ankit.goel_91).

One message read, “Kejriwal, leave Delhi...you will have to remember three slaps...the real punch/slap will be there soon.” Police are searching for Goel, suspecting he did it for fame. The AAP accused the BJP and sought a meeting with the Election Commission.