Gr Noida–Fbd link awaits completion amid land dispute

GREATER NOIDA: The journey between Greater Noida and Faridabad is set to become easier with the construction of the Manjhawali bridge in Faridabad. However, the project remains incomplete due to a one-kilometre stretch of road awaiting construction. This delay is caused by land disputes, with farmers demanding compensation.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has identified 40 affected farmers and allocated Rs 25 crore for compensation, calculated at Rs 3,720 per square metre. The bridge, built over the Yamuna near Manjhawali village, is complete, but traffic remains restricted due to the incomplete road from Atta Gujran village in Greater Noida.

Vehicles currently use an unpaved road, risking accidents, especially during rainfall. Once resolved, the road will provide direct access between Greater Noida and Faridabad in 30 minutes, benefiting commuters

and students.

The Additional District Magistrate confirmed compensation will soon be disbursed, allowing road construction to finally commence.