Gr Noida: Woman kills South Korean partner, sent to 14-day judicial custody

GREATER Noida: A court here sent a 22-year-old woman to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday, a day after she allegedly stabbed her live-in

partner, a South Korean national, to death in Greater Noida, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in a residential society in Sector 150. The deceased, identified as Duck Hee Yuh (46), worked as a branch manager with a private firm in Greater Noida, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said police received a memo from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital stating that a foreign national had been brought dead.

“Police reached the hospital and initiated an inquiry. It was found that the deceased was in a live-in relationship with a woman identified as Lunjeana Pamai, a native of Manipur, for about the past two years,” Kumar stated.

According to the police, frequent quarrels between the couple, largely over the man’s drinking habits, had led to tension.

“There used to be regular arguments between them. In the early hours of Sunday, the dispute escalated, during which the woman allegedly attacked him with a knife, leaving him critically injured. He later died,” the Additional DCP said.

“The woman was arrested on Sunday after a case was registered at Knowledge Park police station and was presented before the court today,” he added.

Kumar said the local has remanded the woman to 14 days of judicial custody.

The police said the woman, who is currently not employed, had taken Yuh to the hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent for post-mortem after completion of legal formalities.

The officials further said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had met the deceased at a party about two years ago, following which they started living together in a live-in relationship.

Further investigation in the case is underway,

police added.