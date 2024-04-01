Gr Noida: Wine shop attendant shot dead for declining late-night liquor request

NOIDA: A wine shop salesman in Greater Noida was attackeded and shot dead by three unidentified young men who allegedly demanded alcohol from him at around 2 am on Sunday but were refused, according to police.



The incident occurred at the licensed wine shop situated in New Haibatpur village under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station. The deceased, identified as Hari Om from Amroha district in western Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Around 2 am, three boys landed up at the shop, which was closed at the time. However, they went to the rear side of the shop and started banging a door there, demanding liquor be sold to them. The back entrance opens into a small residential locality. The salesman refused their demand which led to a fight between them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said.

“Among those boys, one of them had a country-made pistol, which was used to open fire. This resulted in a bullet hittting the salesman after which the trio fled the spot. By then, the colleagues of the salesman gathered there and rushed Hari Om to a

hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during

treatment,” DCP Suniti continued.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the location upon receiving the alert and have initiated an investigation into the matter. “The CCTV footage and other surveillance cameras installed at the location and nearby are being scrutinised to trace the culprits. We have been able to a get hold of some useful information regarding the accused, which is being developed further,” she said.

An FIR is being filed in the connection with the incident, and further legal proceedings, including the post mortem examination, are being carried out, she concluded.