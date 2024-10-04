Gr Noida West residents rejoice as new Metro line approved to Jewar Airport

Noida: The residents of Greater Noida West have reason to celebrate as the new route of the Greater Noida West Metro has been approved, providing direct connection to Jewar Airport via Ghaziabad.



The residents have been demanding a Metro line on this route for a long time. “The metro rail project, which was stalled, has finally received approval from the Central government, and people living in the area can expect relief from connectivity issues,” said Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Thursday.

Singh further informed that the project involves extending the Metro line from Noida Sector-51 to the Char Murti roundabout and connecting Knowledge Park-V to the Aqua Line. “This will provide a direct connection from Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport via Greater Noida West, due to which the distance of the route will be reduced from 15 km to 10 km,” the CEO said.

According to officials, a detailed Metro network will be prepared, starting from Ghaziabad and going to Noida International Airport in Jewar via Greater Noida West. Officials believes that this will significantly contribute to the overall development of the region and provide millions of people with a smooth

transportation facility.

“The start of this metro line will accelerate real estate activities and attract new investments” a senior officer said.

The Central and the state government will each contribute 20 per cent to the project, while the National Capital Region Transport Corporation will bear 60 per cent of the cost. If the Transport corporation is unable to cover the expenses, Greater Noida Authority, Yamuna Development Authority, Noida International Airport and GDA will jointly bear the cost.

The extension of the Aqua Line from Sector-52 to Knowledge Park-V, which will be connected to the Namo Bharat line going from the airport, will benefit lakhs of residents in Greater Noida West. This will enhance connectivity between cities and provide a smooth traffic path for both Noida and Ghaziabad, said officials.

“The metro project will largely benefit office goers, students and daily commuters. At present there is no means of public transport in the area. The metro project was awaited from years.

“The authorities should also focus on effective traffic management plan for the area,” said Dheeraj Sharma, a resident of Greno West’s Stellar Jeevan society.