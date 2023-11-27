Gr Noida West residents protest Metro delay

Greater Noida: After the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) turned down the current proposal for Metro extension till Greater Noida West, residents from over 30 residential societies on Sunday took to the streets to protest against the delay in the much awaited project which is expected to benefit lakhs of people.



The PMO had rejected the proposed 14.9-km Metro corridor from Noida’s Sector 51 Metro station based on concerns that the proposed link would not ensure seamless connectivity between the DMRC Blue Line and NMRC Aqua Line. This decision has left residents of Greater Noida West, urgently in need of public transport, disappointed as they have been waiting for Metro connectivity in the region for the past several years.

The infuriated residents said that they are cheated by false promises made by politicians who come to seek votes during elections.

“The Greater Noida West residents are neglected and cheated by the government and authorities. Every time false promises are made to people. The demand for Metro will be put forward strongly after meeting Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.