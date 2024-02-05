Gr Noida West residents protest against rising stray dog menace

Greater Noida: Hundreds of residents from various high-rise societies in Greater Noida West staged a protest by blocking the road on Sunday morning against increasing stray dog menace and their attacks on residents.



As per residents, the cases of dog bites on humans have increased in the past few months posing a threat. “There are several street dogs which have entered our residential societies and there is no one to rescue them. Whenever we go out for a walk, they follow us, posing a threat to us,” said Neeraj Chauhan, a resident of Gaur City 14th avenue.

“The menace of stray dogs is not stopping in Noida and Greater Noida. Dog bite incidents are increasing day by day. Stray dogs often

target children, elderly and women,” said another resident Pawan Kumar.

On Sunday, residents of various housing societies in Gaur City 2, protested against the increasing incidents of stray dog bites. The residents gathered outside the maintenance office and demanded from the management for the safety of children and other people.

They alleged that the development authority and the district administration have failed to get rid of stray dogs. They also raised slogans against dog lovers and their organisations. Similar protests were also reported at high rise societies in Ghaziabad as well.

People say that these protests will continue until the management makes concrete arrangements to control stray dogs and for the safety of people in the society. They also demanded a separate feeding area for the stray dogs outside their societies.

Meanwhile, the officials from the development

authority said that they have identified designated feeding areas across the residential societies and have asked people to feed stray dogs in those areas only.