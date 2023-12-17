Gr Noida West homebuyers to hold major protest at Jantar Mantar

Greater Noida: After several weeks of protests, homebuyers in Greater Noida West are planning a huge demonstration at Jantar Mantar and preparing for a hunger strike to demand house registry and Metro connectivity.



On Sunday, scores of homebuyers from various residential societies gathered and discussed the future strategy and raised slogans against the delayed registry, Metro connectivity and demanded to start the stalled projects and the arbitrariness of the IRP.

NEFOWA president Abhishek Kumar said that a hunger strike is being considered as a future course of action to stage a much intensified protest.

“We are continuously informing the government about the demands but the solution has not been found yet,” said Kumar.

He said that opinions are being taken from all the people for the hunger strike in the new year.

“Everyone is ready that we should go on hunger strike as soon as possible in support of the demands,” said Dipankar Kumar, NEFOWA vice-president. All the people in the protest have said that they will remain united and will not stop under any circumstances and will continue to fight together to make Greater Noida West a better city.