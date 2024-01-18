Gr Noida to soon ink ‘Sister City’ pact with US’ Loudoun County

Greater Noida may soon enter into a ‘Sister City’ agreement with the US’ Loudoun County, in a move that can open the way for large-scale investment, academic and cultural exchanges between them, officials said.

A team of representatives from Loudoun County, in Virginia State of the US and some 70 km off Washington DC, was in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

During the visit, the American delegation led by Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Department of Economic Development of Loudoun County, met with Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO N G Ravi Kumar and Additional CEO Medha Rupam.

“During the meeting, the two sides held discussions to finalise the terms of

agreement for the ‘Sister City’ pact,” the GNIDA said in a statement.

“A couple of suggestions have been given by

both the sides in the draft agreement, following which a memorandum of understanding will be made after taking approval from the government soon,” the GNIDA said.

According to officials, the Greater Noida Authority has been trying for a long time to enter into an agreement with Loudon County as a ‘sister city’, or ‘twin city’.