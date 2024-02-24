Gr Noida to soon be connected to RRTS, NCRTC proposes 3 routes

After establishing the Delhi-Meerut route, Greater Noida and Greater Noida West may soon get connected to the high speed rail transport system of Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) as a meeting between National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) was held to discuss the routes.

A presentation was given by NCRTC officials before CEO of Greater Noida authority NG Ravi Kumar suggesting three alternative routes. “GNIDA and NCRTC will conduct a joint survey and finalise the route of RRTS. The route will be decided keeping in view the present as well as future traffic needs so that the people of Greater Noida do not have to face the problem of congestion anywhere,” said CEO Kumar. According to officials, there is a plan to run RRTS till Noida Airport in Jewar connecting Greater Noida and Greater Noida West. It will be connected to Delhi-Meerut RRTS as well. This route will be built from Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad to the airport via Char Murti Chowk (Gaur Chowk) in Greater Noida West.

“Three alternative routes have been suggested. The first route has been proposed from Char Murti Chowk on a 130-meter-wide road to Noida Airport via the authority’s office in Knowledge Park-IV and Pari Chowk. The second route is suggested via a 60-meter road and the third route is from Char Murti Chowk to Noida Airport via Knowledge Park-5, Surajpur and Kasna,” a senior GNIDA officer informed. Out of these three routes, one must be finalised. Before finalizing a route, a joint team of Greater Noida Authority and NCRTC is formed to perform surveys on all three alternative routes. This team will include the ACEO of Greater Noida Authority, officials of Planning and Project Department and NCRTC. “The CEO has asked to survey the route on the spot and give suggestions within a week,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a utility report on the route will be given by the authority and a detailed report of the route will be prepared by NCRTC and given to the authority. The report will then be sent to the government for further approval.