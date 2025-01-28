Gr Noida to illuminate key entry points

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has launched an initiative to illuminate the city’s entry and exit points with decorative lighting installations.

Accprding to officials, the project encompasses five crucial entry points: Char Murti Roundabout, Hindon Bridge (Sector 1), Kulesra from the Noida direction, along with Tigri Gate (Chipyana Khurd) and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway from the Ghaziabad approach. These locations will receive treatments comparable to the notable gates at Noida’s Delhi border.

A senior official has indicated that the project’s estimated cost exceeds Rs 10 crore, representing a substantial investment in urban development.

“Expert firms specialising in architectural lighting solutions will be engaged to implement the beautification scheme, aiming to create an impressive visual welcome for visitors and residents alike. Various companies have put forward their architectural lighting proposals, with the successful bidders to be awarded contracts through a tender process” a senior GNIDA officer said.

Ten companies presented design concepts for Greater Noida’s lighting project, with 3-4 designs showing promise. The authority is also installing lighting at Surajpur Ghantaghar Chowk and planning to enhance major roundabouts. A consultant for a hockey ground is also being selected.