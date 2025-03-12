Gr Noida to get new ring rd

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is constructing a new peripheral ring road to ease congestion and improve traffic flow.

This road, planned around the Eta sector, will divert heavy vehicles to the city’s outskirts, reducing pressure on residential and commercial areas.

Officials state that 125 hectares near the International Container Depot, Tilpata, have been allocated for wholesale markets and regional institutions.

The road will connect to the 130-metre-wide Greater Noida-Greater Noida West road, enhancing logistics and investment opportunities.

Villages such as Pali, Makoda, Tilpata, and Thapkheda will benefit from improved connectivity, facilitating daily commutes and boosting economic activity.

Under Master Plan 2041, a railway overbridge is proposed near Pali village, linking the route directly to Dadri GT Road.

GNIDA is undertaking multiple infrastructure projects to elevate the city’s transport network to global standards, ensuring long-term relief from congestion across the National

Capital Region.