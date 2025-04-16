Gr Noida to develop 750-acre smart industrial township

Greater Noida: Aiming to provide enhanced safety, efficient traffic management system and focus on providing essential services through advanced technology, a new integrated industrial township spread over nearly 750-acres of land will be developed near the Noida International Airport. Officials said that smart city like features will be implemented where all civic services will operate through a central digital system.

“A modern Command and Control Centre will be built to monitor and manage key services like power, water, waste, traffic, and security. Around 140 high-definition CCTV and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be installed across the township for better safety,” said Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO) Of Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited.

The officer further said that all civic services will transition to an online platform through specialised software (IITGNL Software Modules), featuring GIS maps, automated billing, and live dashboards. The CEO mentioned that environmental sensors will monitor air quality, temperature, humidity and rainfall

“The system will utilise cloud technology to ensure swift service delivery and enhanced data security. The smart systems will be integrated to oversee electricity, water supply, streetlights, and waste collection,” the CEO added.

Greater Noida integrated industrial township limited has released a tender to select a master system integrator (MSI) for installing high-definition CCTV cameras, sensors, cables, establishing a control room, and staffing requirements for comprehensive service delivery.

The Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (DMIC IITGNL) will establish an advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), investing approximately Rs 40 crore. Officials said that the tender for appointing an MSI has been issued, with proposals accepted until May 7.

DMIC has established smart city infrastructure across 828 acres in Greater Noida. The township aims to house 30,000 residents and create over 50,000 employment opportunities. Officials confirmed that DMIC IITGNL envisions developing a connected, secure industrial city focused on investor interests.

“The new control centre will connect with Greater Noida’s Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) and Safe City projects for enhanced city management. The ICCC will consolidate essential services on a single digital platform, connected via Fibre-to-the-X (FTTX) network,” a senior officer said.

High-definition surveillance and ANPR cameras will facilitate vehicle monitoring, identify blacklisted number plates, and provide real-time alerts. The system will integrate with Greater Noida’s ISTMS and Safe City project for coordinated regional operations.