Gr Noida: Six-year-old boy dies after sedation for MRI

Greater Noida: A six-year-old boy allegedly died after being administered an injection during an MRI procedure at a private diagnostic centre in Greater Noida on Thursday, sparking protests by angry family members who accused doctors of medical negligence.

The child, identified as Garv Kasana, a resident of Reelkha village in the Dankaur area, was the elder son of farmer Prashant Kasana. According to relatives, Garv had been suffering from seizures and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. After initial treatment, doctors reportedly advised an MRI scan and further examination of the brain.

Acting on the recommendation, the family took him to a private diagnostic centre in Sector P-3, Greater Noida, for the MRI. As per the family’s account, an anaesthetist was called to administer sedation prior to the scan. They alleged that Garv was given an injection to induce unconsciousness and was administered additional doses during the procedure.

After the MRI was completed, the child allegedly failed to regain consciousness for an extended period. When the family raised concerns, they were reportedly told that the delay was due to the effect of sedatives. However, as his condition did not improve, he was rushed to a nearby

hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Garv’s grandfather, Brahmjeet Kasana, claimed the child was stable before the MRI and alleged that either a wrong injection or an excessive dose led to the sudden deterioration in his condition. “My grandson went to the centre walking and talking. He never returned alive. Strict action must be taken against the responsible doctors,” he said.

“We brought the child to the centre at 10.30 am, and he was completely normal,” said Pawan Khatana of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, who stood with the family. “Doctors never disclosed the dosage given. Even after half an hour, he did not regain consciousness. When checked again, he was unresponsive. We demand a thorough probe into

this tragic incident.”

Police from the Beta-2 Kotwali police station reached the spot and pacified the crowd. Authorities temporarily shut down the centre to prevent further escalation.

Police registered a case and began an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death, and two people were detained for questioning, a senior officer said.