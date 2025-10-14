Gr Noida set to become a major agri-export zone with new hub

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has proposed the creation of a world-class Agri Export Hub near the upcoming Noida International Airport (Jewar), in partnership with Patanjali Group and Innova Food Park, Kolar (Karnataka).

Under the proposal, Patanjali has been asked to sublease 50 acres of its allotted land in Sector 24A to Innova for setting up the hub. The land is part of the 430 acres allotted to Patanjali by the state government in 2017—300 acres to Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd and 130 acres to Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd. As per project terms, Patanjali is permitted to sublease up to 20% of its land, and the location, already earmarked for agro-processing, makes it ideal for such a facility.

“The proposed hub will boost Patanjali’s own project while enabling direct farm-to-market linkages,” said Shailendra Bhatia, Officer on Special Duty, YEIDA.

The plan, approved by the UP Cabinet, falls under the World Bank-supported UP Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening Project. The export hub will serve as a modern facility for testing, grading, and packaging agricultural and horticultural produce for global markets.

Strategically located just 10 km from the airport’s cargo terminal, the hub aims to reduce transit time and logistics costs, opening direct export routes to the Middle East, Europe, and Russia. The project is expected to significantly benefit farmers and agro-industries across western Uttar Pradesh.

YEIDA has already held initial discussions with Patanjali, and a final decision from the company is awaited. If approved, the sublease to Innova will mark a significant step in transforming the region into a major agri-export zone.