Gr Noida Police lodges FIR against 10 cops for assaulting Dalit student

The Greater Noida Police has lodged an FIR against 10 of its own personnel for allegedly assaulting a Dalit law student last year, officials said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old student, who hails from Aligarh, claimed that he was assaulted inside a police station in November 2022 after being implicated in a false case.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday after months-long follow up by the complainant, who recalled the ordeal he faced at the hands of police. Two station house officers are among those booked, according to police.

“The FIR has been lodged at the Beta 2 police station under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said. “An inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The facts of the alleged assault are being investigated. Investigations in cases lodged under SC/ST Act are bound to be completed within two months,” Khan told PTI.

The student claimed he had tipped off the police about incidents related to illegal trafficking in 2021. He alleged that those involved in the trafficking colluded with the police and got him framed and arrested for extortion the next year.

The student said he was jailed for almost a fortnight in November 2022 and since then he has been approaching the police for a fair probe in the matter. He also shared a couple of short videos on social media purportedly of police assaulting him. Police have said the authenticity of the videos is yet to be ascertained.