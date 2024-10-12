Gr Noida Police arrests three students for car theft from dealership

Greater Noida: With the arrest of three persons, the Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park police on Friday have worked out the case of a stolen from car dealership, said police officials. According to police, the three suspects are students enrolled in a private college located in Greater Noida.



The incident occurred on September 26 when a group of young individuals, wearing helmets, visited a car dealership in Legisonia Market, in Greater Noida within the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station, under the guise of purchasing a car.

As they took the vehicle out for test drive, they forcefully dumped the employees accompanying them on the way and fled with the vehicle. The police were immediately notified, and a team was dispatched to the scene to investigate.

“The police examined CCTV footage from over 100 cameras in the vicinity and utilized surveillance techniques to gather evidence. By combining this information with local intelligence and confidential sources, the police successfully cracked the case and apprehended three suspects,” said Ashok Kumar Sharma, Additional DCP, Greater Noida.

Those arrested have been identified as Shrey Nagar, Aniket Nagar, and Deepanshu Bhati, residents of Kasna and Ecotech-I areas in Greater Noida. They are students as a prominent private university in Greater Noida, pursuing degrees in BTech, BPT, and BSc. Police interrogations revealed that one of the accused wanted to take his girlfriend on a long ride in car so they planned robbery.

“The stolen Hyundai Venue car has been recovered. All the three suspects have been taken into custody and sent to jail,” Sharma added.