Gr Noida: Mother-daughter duo die after being hit by moving train

greater noida: A mother-daughter duo died after being hit by a moving train while they were trying to cross the railway track at Chhipyana railway crossing in Greater Noida on Thursday. Police said that the woman had de-boarded a sharing auto at the railway crossing and tried to cross the closed barrier towards the other side.



According to police, the incident took place around 2:30 pm on Thursday. The woman, identified as Soni Singh (33), a resident of Ghaziabad, was going with her three-year-old daughter Rajnandini to a relative’s house.

A senior police officer at Bisrakh police station said that the woman fell on railway track while trying to cross it. “The woman paid the fare to the tempo and decided to cross the closed barrier towards the other side. However, she lost her balance and fell on the tracks along with her daughter. Before she could get up, the duo was hit by the train. While the woman died on spot, her daughter was rushed to a hospital in Ghaziabad where she died under treatment,” the officer said. Police informed that the woman was a resident of Wave City, Ghaziabad and was heading to Chhipyana village with her daughter to meet a relative. “Her husband, Kundan Singh was informed about the incident by the police. An autopsy of the bodies was carried out and handed back to the families. No case has been registered in the matter,” the officer added.