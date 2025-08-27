Gr Noida launches plot scheme to boost IT and BPO sector

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced a new plot allotment scheme aimed at promoting the IT and BPO sectors in the region. Under this scheme, a total of 22 commercial plots will be offered for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) operations through an e-auction process.

The registration process for the scheme began on Monday, August 25, and will continue until September 23. These plots are located in the strategically important sectors of Knowledge Park 5 and Techzone 7, areas already earmarked for IT development. Plot sizes vary, ranging from 500 to 1,389 square meters.

According to Arvind Mohan Singh, Senior Manager at the Greater Noida Authority, the total reserve price of the 22 plots is estimated at around ₹55 crore. The plots are available in different sizes—500, 684, 783, 1,000, 1,042, 1,126, 1,206, and 1,389 square meters—catering to the varied requirements of companies. This move comes as the Authority renews its focus on positioning Greater Noida as a hub for IT and BPO industries. Though similar schemes were launched earlier, the response had been lukewarm. However, with the upcoming Noida International Airport expected to drive massive infrastructure and economic growth, the Authority sees a renewed opportunity to attract tech companies. ACEO Singh said the scheme aims to boost investment and jobs, with e-auctions ensuring transparency. Industry experts call it a key step to revive tech potential amid better connectivity and rising investor interest.