Gr Noida launches major commercial land scheme

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced one of its largest commercial land schemes in recent years, offering 37 premium plots across key sectors with a total reserve price of ₹3,604 crore. The authority expects strong interest from developers, retail chains, hospitality players and institutional investors, driven by rising commercial demand and major upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Noida International Airport and new industrial corridors.

Allotments will be conducted through an e-auction, with dates to be announced soon. Registrations for the scheme opened on November 13 and will close on December 5. Applicants must submit the earnest money deposit (EMD) and processing fees by December 9, while document submission has been scheduled for December 12.

The plots are being offered under FAR-4 and FAR-2 categories. FAR-4 plots are suitable for large commercial developments such as malls, showrooms, hotels, banquet halls and office complexes. FAR-2 plots, in contrast, are designated for smaller commercial activities including retail shops, service outlets, restaurants and neighbourhood-level establishments. The completion period for all plots is five years, with Phase-I to be completed within three years. While consortium participation is allowed, neither amalgamation nor subdivision of plots will be permitted, and consortium members cannot change until project completion.

A majority of the plots—25 in total—fall under the FAR-4 category and are located across Sector 3, Sector 10, Sector 12, Ecotech-1 Extension and Ecotech-12. Sector 3 features four 10,000 sqm plots priced at ₹105 crore each, along with an 8,730 sqm plot valued at ₹91.6 crore. In Sector 10, a 9,250 sqm parcel carries a reserve price of ₹97 crore, while a 4,925 sqm plot is priced at ₹52 crore. Sector 12 offers three 10,400 sqm plots, each valued at ₹109 crore.

The largest cluster is in Ecotech-1 Extension, comprising nine plots between 8,880 sqm and 20,000 sqm, with prices ranging from ₹79 crore to ₹178 crore. Ecotech-12 includes five 20,000 sqm plots priced at ₹187 crore each, along with the scheme’s biggest parcel—23,023 sqm—priced at ₹216 crore. A smaller FAR-4 plot of 2,313 sqm in Delta-II is listed at ₹24 crore. Additionally, GNIDA has released 12 FAR-2 plots across ETA-1, Gamma-2, KP-V, Beta-II, Sector 36, Sector 37 and Zeta-1. These mid-sized commercial plots range from ₹10 crore to ₹172 crore, including a 22,366 sqm plot in KP-V—the largest under FAR-2—priced at ₹172 crore.