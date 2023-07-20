Gr Noida: Killer of doc’s teenage daughter held

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing the 14-year-old daughter of a Noida-based doctor after robbing his house on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused was detained for questioning but tried to flee from police custody when he was shot in the leg during retaliatory firing.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Pradeep Vishwas (47), a native of Meerut who lived in sector 82 of Noida. On Tuesday morning, Pradeep knew that the girl was alone at home so he went to the house and made a friendly entry since he was known to her.

“The girl offered him water and after a while he started threatening her to know where the cash and jewellery were kept. After committing the robbery, he feared that the girl would expose him so he strangled her with a dupatta and fled away with nearly Rs 8 lakh in cash and jewellery,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP (central Noida).

The DCP said that the family suspected his involvement behind the crime after which he was detained. “During interrogation, the accused confessed to have killed the girl during robbery. While being taken to the police station after recovering the stolen cash and jewelry from his house, he tried to flee on the pretext of visiting the toilet. He also snatched a pistol from a police personnel and tried to open fire, however, police retaliated and the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg,” the DCP added.