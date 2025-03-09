GR NOIDA: Haier’s new plant to create 3,500 jobs

Greater Noida: Haier Appliances India has set up a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, aiming to invest Rs 1, 000 crores in next four years. On Sunday, the facility was inaugurated by Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Government, Manoj Kumar Singh, dedicating the plant to the ‘Make in India’ programme.

“The new plant will not only boost the local economy but will also contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader vision of Developed India,” said Singh.

Singh highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s economic advancement under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, noting the growth in state’s GDP. He appreciated Haier’s development of energy-efficient products, acknowledging global sustainability trends and carbon emission reduction goals.

NS Satish, president of Haier Appliances, said the facility will create 3,500 jobs, focusing on eco-friendly, affordable refrigerators.

Haier has expanded from three to nine product categories, meeting diverse consumer needs. Greater Noida Authority CEO Ravi Kumar NG praised its innovation, industry impact, and community engagement.