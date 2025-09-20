Gr Noida gears up for UP Trade Show

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the Greater Noida Expo Centre to review preparations for the third Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25. The five-day event, running until September 29, is intended to showcase the state’s industrial strength and cultural heritage to the global market, a government official said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various pavilions and held discussions with officials to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. He reviewed arrangements for foreign delegates, traffic management, law and order, and facilities for entrepreneurs. Stressing the need to improve upon the arrangements of previous editions, he directed that Uttar Pradesh’s evolving industrial landscape be presented prominently.

Additional Chief Secretary for Industrial Development, Alok Kumar, briefed the Chief Minister on the participation of major domestic and international companies, along with state government agencies such as Invest UP, YEIDA, and the Noida and Greater Noida authorities. The show will also feature stalls by entrepreneurs under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, providing rural artisans with a platform to connect with global markets.

Security was stepped up during the Chief Minister’s visit, with police deploying barricades and additional personnel around the Expo Centre. A temporary parking facility with space for 8,000 vehicles has also been created to handle the expected surge in traffic.

Speaking at the venue, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Nandi described the trade show as a significant step towards making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. “This event will not only boost business but also give artisans and entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their skills,” he said.

MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan noted that more than 9.6 million MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh stand to benefit from the exposure, underscoring the importance of such platforms in strengthening the state’s business ecosystem.

The event will also be attended by diplomats from several countries, with Russia participating as the country partner.