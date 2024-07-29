Gr Noida: Flat registrations accelerated

Greater Noida: Following a grueling wait spanning over two decades, the residents of high-rise Senior Citizen society in sector Phi-II of Greater Noida have started getting ownership rights over their flats. Officials of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Sunday said with the 56 more additional registries of flats, a total of 200 units have been registered so far.



It’s been nearly 25 years that the residents have been demanding ownership rights over their flats. The registry of these flats was started in March this year following directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the efforts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) N.G. Ravi Kumar, a senior GNIDA officer said.

“Starting in March, a systematic approach was implemented to speed up the registration process. Teams of officers from the authority and the registration department visited the site directly, setting up camps to facilitate the registration process for the flat owners” said Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Additional CEO Saumya Shrivastav.

“Over the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, the GNIDA staff, led by Authority Manager K.M. Chaudhary and Deputy Registrar, reached the society, despite their scheduled holiday, to establish a camp and successfully register 56 flats, demonstrating their dedication to the cause” OSD Shrivastav informed.

Officials said that there are 800 flats in this society that still need to be registered. The Greater Noida Authority has assured the public of its ongoing support in the matter of registry.

OSD Shrivastav announced that the authority will keep organising on-site registration camps to ensure all Senior Citizens Society members receive their ownership rights promptly.

Residents have praised the officials for their innovative approach. As the registration process moves forward, it is expected that the remaining flats will be registered soon, providing long-awaited relief to the community.