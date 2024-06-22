Gr Noida: Family stuck inside lift for over half an hr

GREATER NOIDA: A family was stuck in the lift for about half an hour at Panchsheel Hynish society in Greater Noida West on Friday. During this time, they faced difficulty in breathing, however, residents reached in time and rescued them.



The incident took place in the ‘A’ tower of the society. A family was coming down from the top floor when suddenly the lift got stuck in the middle. The family remained

stuck in the lift for nearly half an hour.

During this, the emergency button present inside the lift was also pressed, but no one responded.

When the family started screaming loudly, residents gathered and somehow the society people opened the lift door and took the victim’s family out.