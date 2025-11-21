Gr Noida building collapse: Four dead, 1 in cop net

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and Rescue forces on Thursday pulled out three more dead bodies from the debris of an under construction three-storey house that collapsed on Wednesday in Rabupura area of Greater Noida taking the death toll to Four. Police said that one person has been arrested and case registered.

Police said the roof of the third floor of the house suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers

under the debris.

Eleven labourers were rescued in the joint operation, but fourmen —Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), Kamil (20), and Nadeem (25)—were declared dead by doctors.

Seven others, including Umesh, his wife Sitara, and their two-year-old son Divyansh, sustained injuries but were treated and later discharged.

An FIR under Section 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against Mahavir Singh, his son Gaurav, and wife Rajbala, all residents of Nangla Hukm Singh village, for negligence leading to death and violation of safety norms.

“During the probe, the role of Manoj Maheshwari (55), a resident of Mohalla Kanoon Goyan, Jewar, was found suspicious. He was arrested near Phalaida Cut Police and further investigation is underway” said a senior police officer.