Gr Noida Authority okays Rs 4,378 crore Budget for FY24

Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has approved a Budget of Rs 4,378 crore for the financial year 2023-24. This has been approved in the board meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Industrial Development Commissioner and Noida-Greater Noida Authority Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh.



Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Greater Noida Authority, said that in the last few years, the trend of industrial investors towards Greater Noida has increased rapidly. “Many investors are asking for land to set up industries. The authority is constantly trying to make land available to them. For this reason, more emphasis is being laid on land acquisition and infrastructure in the Budget of 2023-24,” said Maheshwari.

Officials said that in this year’s Budget, the maximum emphasis will be on land acquisition and development of infrastructure and development works of villages and sectors along with loan repayment. The authority board had approved a Budget of Rs 5,103 crore, but due to the Covid pandemic, only Rs 1,440 crore could be spent. Keeping this in view, the Budget for the FY2023-24 has been prepared, a senior officer said.