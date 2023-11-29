Gr Noida Authority, CRRI to revamp infra, roads

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has joined hands with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to revamp the city’s infrastructure and roads, said officials on Tuesday.



As per officials, CRRI will provide its consultancy on many points including making the roads in Greater Noida eco-friendly, preparing estimates for road construction using modern technology, increasing the quality and transparency of roads.

The authority will also use paver block tiles prepared from polythene and other construction waste materials to make footpaths in Greater Noida.

“The authority will provide waste material to the institute, in return of which Central Road Research Institute will provide paver block tiles to Greater Noida at affordable rates. It will be used to build footpaths along the roads in Greater Noida,” said a senior GNIDA officer.

GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar said that the move aims to bring transparency and quality in the construction of roads in the city through modern technology.

“It will also be eco-friendly and cost saving. These tiles will last a long time. There will be very less expenditure on their maintenance also,” said Kumar.

“We have directed work circle in-charges of the project department to identify the roads in their area and make at least one model footpath. CRRI has informed that paver block tiles prepared from waste material are still being used abroad. If it is used in Greater Noida, it will be the first city in the country,” the CEO added.