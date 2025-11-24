Gr Noida Authority clears key infra, housing measures

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority’s 141st board meeting on Saturday proved significant for the region’s infrastructure, housing sector and skill development landscape. Chaired by Deepak Kumar, the meeting approved major proposals presented by CEO N. G. Ravi Kumar, including the alignment of the Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) and Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH), strict action against defaulting builders, and an extension for the government-backed Tool Room project in Ecotech-8.

A key decision was the approval to integrate the MMTH and MMLH alignments into the Master Plan 2041. The Authority, along with the National Industrial Corridor Corporation (NICDC), is jointly developing these hubs along with the Integrated Industrial Township. With several industries already operational in the township, consultancy support has been appointed to fast-track the two transport-oriented projects.

To enhance freight mobility, a new 3-km railway line will link the MMLH with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) via the New Dadri railway station on the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor. The approved alignment will facilitate quicker transportation of goods from Greater Noida’s industrial belt to major economic centres such as Mumbai and Kolkata.

The board also cleared the alignment of a 1.8-km elevated metro corridor from the Greater Noida Depot to the MMTH. Running parallel to the 105-metre road, this corridor will integrate metro, railway and inter-state bus services at the Bodaki terminal. Once operational, most eastbound trains will originate from this terminal, significantly easing congestion at Delhi, New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations. Residents will gain seamless access to trains headed toward eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. In a strong stance on homebuyer concerns, the Authority decided to withdraw concessions earlier granted to 12 builders who failed to initiate flat registries or deposit dues despite receiving benefits under the Amitabh Kant Committee recommendations. While 85 of the 98 eligible projects saw progress enabling nearly 18,000 registries, these developers showed no compliance, prompting strict action.

The board also approved a time extension for the Tool Room being developed under the MSME Ministry in Sector Ecotech-8. Spread over 15 acres, the upcoming centre will train 8,000–10,000 youth annually to meet industry-focused skill demands.