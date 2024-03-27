Gr Noida and Noida: Residents threaten election boycott over flat registry delays

NOIDA: Residents of various high-rise residential societies in Noida and Greater Noida have issued a threat to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if they are not provided with registries for their flats.



At Gardenia Glory society in Sector-46, Noida, banners with the slogan “No Registry No Vote” have been prominently displayed, reflecting the residents’ frustration. They accuse political leaders of making empty promises during elections regarding flat registration, only to forget their commitments afterwards.

According to Sushil Mishra, a resident, “Political leaders just deceive us with false promises to gather votes. The builder takes money from the buyers and fails to pay money to the authorities due to which the registry gets stuck. The nexus between builders, authorities, and the government perpetuates the problem, leaving innocent homebuyers at a disadvantage.”

Vikram Pal, another resident, highlights the absence of post-election engagement, stating, “The local MPs and MLAs have never come to us after elections. We have given our hard earned money and are paying bank EMI against the loan for our flats but still we don’t have ownership rights. We cannot even get benefits provided by the government.” Pal underscored that the residents’ prolonged struggle spans over a decade.

Despite the government’s appointment of the Amitabh Kant Committee to address homebuyers’ concerns, residents assert that the issue remains unresolved. They call upon the Greater Noida Authority, Noida Authority, and Yamuna Authority to actively seek solutions to their plight.