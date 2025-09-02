Gr Noida accident kills student, four classmates critical

greater noida : A 21-year-old management student was killed and four of her classmates were critically injured when their speeding car rammed into a truck in Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in Rampur Fatehpur village under Dadri Police Station limits, they said.

“All five students were pursuing BBA second year at a private university in Greater Noida and are aged between 20 and 22 years,” Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar stated.

The deceased has been identified as Ishika (21), while the injured students have been named as Anvi, Yugraj, Harsh and Yash, police said.

“The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway,” police added.